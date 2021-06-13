Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post $218.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.70 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $873.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.