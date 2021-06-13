Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.99 Million

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to post $668.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.28 million. ManTech International reported sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 107,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ManTech International by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.