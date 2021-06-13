Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post sales of $149.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.78 million and the lowest is $141.73 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $136.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 135,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,804. The company has a market cap of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

