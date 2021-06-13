Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

GMRE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,463. The company has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

