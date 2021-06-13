Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 5,792,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.