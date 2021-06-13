Zacks: Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.99 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 393,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

