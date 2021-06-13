Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

