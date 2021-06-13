Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

