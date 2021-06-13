Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.