Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post sales of $376.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $258.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,256,824. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 148,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

