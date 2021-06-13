Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the May 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.96 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

