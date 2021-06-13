Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in May

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 13th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 408.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

