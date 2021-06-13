Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in May

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 13th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 408.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
