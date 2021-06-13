YOUengine (YOUC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

