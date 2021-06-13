Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.31 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,455 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Masco accounts for about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.