XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

XPO stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after buying an additional 80,718 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

