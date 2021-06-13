XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells $10,221,673.20 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Jacobs Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49.

On Tuesday, April 27th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56.

XPO stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

