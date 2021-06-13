XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 5.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 163,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,508,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Get XPeng alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.