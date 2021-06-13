XMON Reaches Market Cap of $880,968.36 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, XMON has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $589.31 or 0.01684636 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $880,968.36 and approximately $35,653.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00167728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.01123036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.81 or 1.00044127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.