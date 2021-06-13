XMax (XMX) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $698,456.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,829,580,624 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

