Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 409,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,225. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 168,614 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 43,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.