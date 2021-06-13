WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 163.2% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of WXXWY opened at $32.14 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.