WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 163.2% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WXXWY opened at $32.14 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

