WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 175.8% in May

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the May 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WUXIF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.