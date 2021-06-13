WOWswap Price Hits $7.85 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $34,836.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $7.85 or 0.00021844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00172616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00195787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.01115798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,970.96 or 1.00045675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

