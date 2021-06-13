Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the May 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.74. 7,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,877. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after buying an additional 921,328 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 149,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.