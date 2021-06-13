Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $495,594.36 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $495,594.36 and $111,374.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,898.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.06 or 0.06554708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00446654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.00 or 0.01585027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00152283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.02 or 0.00671395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00450544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007532 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00040026 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.