WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Down 42% This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $87,534.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

