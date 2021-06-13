Wing (WING) Price Hits $21.92

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.92 or 0.00056493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $36.59 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00164859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00187422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.93 or 0.01128644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,761.19 or 0.99896482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,794,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,319 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.