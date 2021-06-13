William Blair Comments on American Software, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for American Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.19 million, a P/E ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51. American Software has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

