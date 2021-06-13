White Pine Capital LLC Sells 43,834 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,834 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.