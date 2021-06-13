White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.35.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.