White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SXI opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $108.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.