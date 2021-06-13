White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Mitek Systems worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MITK stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

