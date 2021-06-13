White Pine Capital LLC Buys 3,943 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

