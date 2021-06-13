White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,313.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

