Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DMYI opened at $10.57 on Thursday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMYI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

