Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.05. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 739,033 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEF. CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$761.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$322.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

