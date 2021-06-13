Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:GDO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 11,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,443. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

