Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:GDO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 11,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,443. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
