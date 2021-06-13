Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $317.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $317.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

