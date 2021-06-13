Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,647,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,214,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $367,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,801,000 after buying an additional 269,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRI stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

