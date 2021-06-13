Weik Capital Management Sells 950 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.