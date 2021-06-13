Weik Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

