Weik Capital Management Has $2.17 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $424.08 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

