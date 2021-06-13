Wedbush Weighs in on Thor Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

THO opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.55.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,146.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

