Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

