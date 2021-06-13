Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 13,147 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.26 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18.

