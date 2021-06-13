Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $465.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.57 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

