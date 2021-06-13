Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $84,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $1,374,522. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

ADP opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

