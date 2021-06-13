Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Graham by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Graham by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $656.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $313.10 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

