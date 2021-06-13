Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $120.45 million and $2.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00038601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00218068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005353 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

