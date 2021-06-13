Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

