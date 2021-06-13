Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.